Flood victims meet in Pointe-Calumet

More than 60 people crowded into the Point-Calumet city council hall Tuesday hoping to figure out whether they will be able to save their homes.

Several homes between 1st and 7th avenue in the town could be lost, after heavy flooding hit the region in April and May.

A proposed government decree says that buildings in the 20-year flood zone will only get rebuilt or renovated if the damage is less than 50 per cent of the value of the property.

Franca Tavormina has lived in the town for 50 years and has been at her home on 12th street since the 1980s.

“We never had it this bad, we had so much water, my children and I worked for a month to try and keep it dry,” explained Tavormina outside of the meeting.

Residents want the government to allow them to rebuild, regardless of the cost, just like residents in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu were generally allowed to do after intense flooding in 2011.

“The decree is ruining people’s homes, their lives, it is causing a lot of damage. All we want is to be recognized like Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu was when they were flooded. That is what we want the government to do,” said Gatineau resident Roxanne Briand, who drove in from Gatineau for the meeting.

Residents say they will hold a similar meeting in various Quebec municipalities every week, until they are guaranteed to be able to rebuild and keep their homes.