Anti-homelessness advocates in Burnaby vow more action against ‘demovictions’

Amid the so-called demovictions in Burnaby, we’re now seeing a ramping-up of the rhetoric from activists who say their new response will be to create what one has called a “political crisis.”

The group “Alliance Against Displacement” says in the past, the occupation of politicians’ offices and “demovicted” buildings were aimed at making a statement through the media.

But Ivan Drury with the group said appealing to politicians for change has not worked.

“We can’t appeal any longer, we have to use force,” he said

He said the goal now will be to organize resistance to disobey eviction orders.

“There are other ways for us to keep our homes than to ask the government for the help they’re never going to give. If 60 to 100 people in a building all refuse to obey an eviction order on the same day, that’s a political crisis.”

Meanwhile, anti-homelessness activists have revealed what they call a “People’s Plan for Metrotown” ahead of Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan’s own plans.

The Downtown Metrotown plan is Corrigan’s blueprint to accommodate tens of thousands of new residents over the next few decades.

A proponent of the alternative “People’s Plan,” housing activist Zoe Luba said it’s not an anti-development plan.

“But rather it’s in opposition to the premise that development can only happen through displacement.”

Luba said the Peoples’ Plan would create nearly 20,000 new homes by rezoning single family homes.