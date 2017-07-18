Kingston mother in need of pricey cancer treatment

Tracy Ferguson says ever since she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer at the age of 30, life has never been the same.

“I want our lives back, is what I want,” Ferguson said while holding back tears. “It’s devastating and frustrating when you know if it was caught earlier it would have been easier to treat.”

The last few years have been a whirlwind of surgeries, misdiagnosis, different treatments and chemotherapy, all to no avail.

WATCH BELOW: A BC mother’s race against time to get a special cancer treatment

The pills that could possibly save her life is Avastin. The only problem is it costs about $6,000 per month. It is not covered by OHIP so it would be all out of pocket for Tracey and her young family.

Tracey’s family started a Go Fund Me Page just over a week ago and it already reached more than $10,000. While that would cover a month of the needed medication, her doctor requires that she purchase at least four months’ worth to ensure a proper treatment cycle.

“This is the only option I have been given. So in my opinion, we just wait until it takes over I guess and then I die?” Ferguson said.

“It’s hard to grasp the concept that money could save your wife’s life,” said Josh, Tracy’s husband and high school sweetheart. He hopes the community can lend a helping hand. “I’ll do everything I could possibly do in my power. Because I love her so much and my family needs her. We need her as a person. It’s hard.”

The young mother says she won’t give up without a fight — her driving force and main motivation is her loving family.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Montreal letter carrier delivers messages of hope to breast cancer blogger

“I’m not old. I’m only 33-years-old. I have two babies that have a lot of life left that I need to see. And as much they need me. I need them,” Ferguson said.

Her family isn’t giving up either. They’ve made a website to share her story. It can be found at www.letshelptracy.com. They also plan to hold fundraisers in hopes that the community will open up their hearts and wallets to help this brave mother get her life back.