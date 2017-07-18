Net income grows by $29M in SaskTel annual report

SaskTel said it had a net income of $134.8 million in 2016-17, up $28.9 million from the previous period.

According to its annual report released on Tuesday, net income increased on a one per cent growth in revenue and a 0.7 per cent decline in operating expenses.

“In a highly competitive industry, SaskTel continues to evolve as an [Information and Communications Technology] company and remains committed to delivering world-class communications products and services,” the Minister Responsible for SaskTel Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

The Crown corporation’s revenues of $1,277.2 million were composed primarily of wireless (40.8 per cent), data (26.4 per cent) and long distance (20.1 per cent).

Long distance revenues decreased by around 10 per cent from 2015-16.

The report said Saskatchewan is experiencing financial pressures such as industry changes that are placing pressure on SaskTel’s profit margins and the need to make significant investments in capital programs.

“Given the financial challenges that Saskatchewan is currently facing due to reduced natural resource revenue, the importance of sound fiscal management has been brought into full focus,” Duncan said.

In 2016-17, SaskTel invested $316.1 million in capital to provide increased wireless and wireline network bandwidth, improve customer service platforms and for new products and services.

“Implementing state-of-the-art converged, intelligent communications networks is the foundation of SaskTel’s future success,” acting SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a press release.

“Over the past year, SaskTel has kept its promise to deliver more than $300 million in capital spending here in Saskatchewan and now boasts the largest owner-operated [Long Term Evolution] network in the province.”

Capital spending was down from $328.7 million in 2015-16.

Duncan added that SaskTel has had preliminary discussions with several private companies to form a partnership.

“I would say that there has been discussions around a potential partnership that the government, certainly, and I feel warrant some further investigation and some further discussion,” Duncan said.

“It’s not along the lines of Bill 40, it doesn’t require Bill 40, but certainly it’s something that needs to be further discussed within [SaskTel].”

Duncan said if these discussions got to the point where the provincial government felt it would produce results in terms of protecting the head office in Regina and help SaskTel create jobs, then that would be disclosed to the public.