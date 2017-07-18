Manitoba Hydro seeking 7.9% rate hike

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Hydro will make its pitch this morning to the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for an interim rate hike of 7.9 per cent.

If approved the average customer could see their annual bill climb approximately $82. Anyone with electric heat would see another $160 added to their annual bill.

The provincial Crown Corporation filed the request in May and will appear before the PUB Tuesday morning.

Consumer advocacy groups against the proposed hike will also make presentations.

The request includes a 7.9 per cent increase starting Aug. 1. Hydro also asked for a 7.9 per cent increase starting April 1, 2018.