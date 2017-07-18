Vintage bomber plane arrives in Kingston for week-long stay

A flying relic from the Second World War is calling Kingston home for the next several days.

The B-17 Bomber is here in the Limestone City as part of the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour”.

“This was built too late in the war to go to Europe — they were winding down the European theatre at the time — they had such superiority and Germany was starting to crumble so it went to the South Pacific during the last part of the war,” said pilot Reid MacCosham.

Known as “Sentimental Journey,” this B-17 is one of only 10 in the world that is still flying. The aircraft is a part of the non-profit “Commemorative Air Force Museum” out of Mesa, Arizona. The Kingston stop is one of between 40 and 50 that these “Flying Fortresses” make each year.

READ MORE: “Sentimental Journey” visits Peterborough

“It is a very stable aircraft — it wants to fly straight — so if you want to turn, that’s when you have to show it who’s boss and really manhandle into the position you need it to be in,” said MacCosham.

“(This is a) sentimental journey for me because this is where I learned to fly,” said Second World War veteran Roy Brown. The Kingston resident was a fighter pilot during the War and was aboard the B-17 for a special invite-only flight this week.

“Exhilarated, absolutely exhilarated — it took me back to the years when I learned to fly here in ’44. Overall it made me feel young again — and at my age, anything that makes we feel young again is good.”

Clarke Mecredy is also a Second World War veteran. “I was not a pilot — but as a passenger — I was what was called a flight air direction officer,” he explained.

He called the flight in the old plane a great experience. “That’s the last of the bucket list — we won’t be doing it anymore.”

There is a cost to ride in this vintage war plane depending on where you sit — it’s around $450-$800 US.

Flights for the public started on Friday. Ground tours are also available before the bomber flies out next Monday.