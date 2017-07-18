Crime
July 18, 2017 9:39 am
Updated: July 18, 2017 9:57 am

Male teen suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in east-end Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

A male teen was struck by a vehicle near Victoria Park and Finch Avenue on July 18, 2017.

John Hanley/Global News
A A

A male teenager was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in east-end Toronto Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said the victim was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Victoria Park and Finch Avenue.

The teen was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle initially fled the scene but returned a short time later.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video to contact police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
east-end Toronto
Finch Avenue
Hit and Run
Pedestrian Struck
Teen hit by car
Toronto Police
Victoria Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News