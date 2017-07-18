Male teen suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in east-end Toronto
A A
A male teenager was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in east-end Toronto Tuesday morning.
Toronto police said the victim was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Victoria Park and Finch Avenue.
The teen was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the vehicle initially fled the scene but returned a short time later.
Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video to contact police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.