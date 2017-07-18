Boil water advisory in place north of Montreal

Several communities north of Montreal are under a boil water advisory Tuesday.

Residents living in Repentigny as well as Le Gardeur and Carrefour des fleurs in Lachenaie-Terrebonne are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before consuming.

READ MORE: Water main break in Montreal North prompts boil water advisory

According to the city of Repentigny’s website, boiling water is necessary because of a power outage that occurred on Monday.

The city says on its website that the advisory is in effect until further notice.