Boil water advisory in place north of Montreal
A A
Several communities north of Montreal are under a boil water advisory Tuesday.
Residents living in Repentigny as well as Le Gardeur and Carrefour des fleurs in Lachenaie-Terrebonne are being asked to boil water for at least one minute before consuming.
READ MORE: Water main break in Montreal North prompts boil water advisory
According to the city of Repentigny’s website, boiling water is necessary because of a power outage that occurred on Monday.
The city says on its website that the advisory is in effect until further notice.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.