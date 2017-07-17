Weyburn, Sask. is fifth-best place to live in Canada

Weyburn, Sask. is ranked in the top five best places in Canada, according to MoneySense Magazine, beating out more than 400 communities across the country.

It also took the top honour for the Prairies.

The city jumped from 28th place last year to fifth this year.

The ranking was based on several factors, including economy, home affordability, crime, health accessibility and weather.

“The ratings that MoneySense used: low rate of unemployment, low cost of living and a great place to raise a family, so low crime…I think a lot of those things we take for granted,” Twila Walkeden, Weyburn Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said.

Homes usually sell a little under $300,000, an affordable price given that the median income in the town is just under $80,000, according to MoneySense.

“We’ve got a good economy, oil is coming back, farming has been very good through the years, and that is what our economy is based on,” Mayor Marcel Roy said.

“It really gets back down to our taxation, our open for business attitude, and making it just a really nice community to work together, good sports programs,” he said.

Many residents around town agreed Weyburn is a clean, friendly city.

“It’s a great place to bring up your kids, we have a lot of community pride in everything we do, we have excellent facilities, recreation-wise and park-wise,” Weyburn resident Stan Runne said.

Regina was ranked at 34th and Saskatoon was 109th. Ottawa took first place.