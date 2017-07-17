Canada
Five men charged in May long weekend altercation at Kenosee Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press

Five men have been charged in an altercation at a Saskatchewan resort community over the May long weekend.

The RCMP say two men suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted at a business at Kenosee Lake.

Police say the altercation was related to an annual Hells Angels motorcycle club event.

Four men from Regina and a man from Moose Jaw all face assault charges.

