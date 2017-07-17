Five men charged in May long weekend altercation at Kenosee Lake
A A
Five men have been charged in an altercation at a Saskatchewan resort community over the May long weekend.
The RCMP say two men suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were assaulted at a business at Kenosee Lake.
Police say the altercation was related to an annual Hells Angels motorcycle club event.
Four men from Regina and a man from Moose Jaw all face assault charges.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.