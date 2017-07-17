Mike’s Monday Outlook: Staying hot & sunny

Most of the province, not just southern Manitoba experienced weekend temperatures in the mid to high 20’s and it looks like this week will bring more of the same.

This past weekend will likely stand out as one of the best of the summer. Conditions were perfect for life at the lake for a huge area. Churchill actually broke a temperature record Sunday and was the hottest place in the province getting to 30.7 Celsius.

Unlike the weekend, the entire province will not experience warm, sunny conditions all week. Rain will fall in northern Manitoba Monday and some on Tuesday as well. Meanwhile in the south, conditions will be similar to the weekend: warm, sunny, and low humidity.

Wednesday is likely the day during the week where southern Manitoba will see some precipitation. It doesn’t look like it’ll make for a rainy day for everyone but scattered showers look likely in the southern half of the province.

The end of the work week should be similar to the beginning with high pressure building in the western prairies and heading east.

Looking just slightly further ahead, it doesn’t look like we’ll see a repeat in our weekend weather. Rain looks possible on Saturday and not just some scattered showers, more of a rainy day.