Air Canada plane’s burst tire briefly closes London Gatwick airport runway

An Air Canada flight en route to Toronto from London Gatwick airport was forced to return to the U.K. after blowing a tire upon takeoff.

The airport was forced to briefly close a runway when Air Canada Rouge flight 1925 returned to the airport after blowing a tire on takeoff.

Air Canada spokesperson Isabelle Arthur said in a statement to Global News, the Boeing 767 with over 280 passengers returned safely to Gatwick airport.

“As per standard operation procedures and as a precautionary measure, the crew requested emergency services presence after a tire blew upon take off,” Arthur said in the statement. “The aircraft is out of service for a maintenance inspection.”

The spokesperson noted Air Canada is working to provide accommodations for the 282 passengers and they will be rebooked on a flight Tuesday.

PHOTO: @AirCanadaRouge #AC1925 still on (RWY08) at Gatwick Airport after returning LGW due to a burst tyre on takeoff.

Pic: @ReginaF1addict pic.twitter.com/Gj0Ogy94y8 — Shastitaren (@Shastitaren4) July 17, 2017

Photos show hundreds of people inside the airport waiting in line, as many flights have been delayed.

According to a statement on Gatwick Airport’s website, flights in and out of the airport are “severely disrupted’ as a result of the Air Canada flight.

“There will be delays and cancellations across the rest of the day and we apologize for the inconvenience this will cause to passengers,” the statement reads. “We strongly advise you to check with your airline before travelling to the airport.”

– Tania Kohut contributed to this report.