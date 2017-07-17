Man injured after van smashes into house in Trenton, N.S.

A 78-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed into a house in Trenton, N.S., Sunday night.

According to New Glasgow police, a 911 call was received at 10:20 p.m. sending officers to a collision involving the driver of a Toyota van and a residence on High Street.

Police say the driver was taken to Aberdeen Hospital by Emergency Health Services. Three people in the home at the time of the incident were uninjured.

Trenton Fire Department was also on scene and police say both the van and the front of the residence were damaged extensively.

New Glasgow police are continuing their investigation.