July 17, 2017 6:03 am

One man in custody after vehicle fire sparks major police response in Surrey B.C.

By News Anchor  CKNW

Surrey RCMP responding to a call on July 16, 2017

John Dowell/Global BC
Surrey RCMP say a 37-year-old man is in custody facing several charges after a truck fire Sunday.

Officers were called to 176th Street near 32nd Avenue at 6:30 Sunday night, where a man was seen pushing a wheelbarrow full of things taken from the burning vehicle.

Police say when officers arrived they realized the burning truck had been stolen from Maple Ridge days earlier, and had previously eluded officers.

It had been involved in several burglaries where firearms had been taken.

A police dog team and several RCMP officers started tracking the man north on 176th.

Mounties say residents later began calling about a person matching the suspect’s description trying to either steal a vehicle or get into homes.

They say he then took a bicycle and tried to ride through berry fields to escape, and was later taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

