Roller coaster collision in Madrid injures 33 park guests including children

Spanish authorities say 33 people, including six children under 10 years old, have been injured in a roller coaster collision in Madrid.

Emergency services say that 27 people needed hospital treatment for minor injuries when two roller coaster cars collided Sunday on the “Tren de la Mina” at Madrid’s Parque de Atracciones theme park.

Emergency services spokeswoman Carmen Camacho said that none of the injuries appeared to be serious. She said that the riders were treated for neck, back and stomach pains.

Park representatives told Spanish news agency Europa Press that the roller coaster had passed a daily safety inspection Sunday morning.

Tren de la Mina roller coaster riders can wear virtual reality goggles that recreate a Wild West setting, according to the park’s website.