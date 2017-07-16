Peter Watts: Alberta on the world stage

How is Alberta making a positive impact world-wide? I spent Sunday morning on The Alberta Morning News, answering that question.

First, I learned about Albertans using satellites and aircraft to pinpoint methane emissions. Stephane Germain, president of GHG Sat. Inc., told me that Emissions Reductions Alberta is investing in his technology as part of its ERA Methane Challenge strategy.

Over 1.4 million Canadians suffer from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder ​(FASD.) This is why ground-breaking research is being done by a number of Canadians, including three from the University of Alberta.

Speaking of suffering, a young man named Sunday was in Nigeria when he lost both arms and suffered severe burns, when a metal pipe he was using to retrieve a bucket from a well came in contact with a high voltage wire.

After hearing about this, retired University of Lethbridge professor, Mary Dyck, an alumnus, and a graduate student in kinesiology, came together to manufacture two prosthetic arms that are going to help Sunday carry on with his life, in a way that he never thought would be possible.

Finally, there is the ongoing work of the China Institute at the University of Alberta. Gordon Houlden, the institute’s director, tells me that more Albertans are supportive of trying to build a stronger economic relationship with the world’s most populous nation.

These stories demonstrated curiosity, compassion, and commitment to making the world a better place. Yes, Alberta remains the centre of Canada’s fossil fuel industry, but it’s so much more than that.