Chilean city sees snow for the first time in a decade, electricity out for thousands

Santiago, Chile, was blanketed with white Sunday morning, as the heaviest snowfall since 2007 hit the city.

The BBC reports that along with the snow came a massive power outage leaving approximately 250,000 people without electricity. The power outage was mostly caused by snow-covered trees falling on cables.

One death has been reported as a result of the storm of a worker trying to clear away the ice, while two others were injured when they were electrocuted by a falling power line, reports local media.

Meteorologists say this is the heaviest snowfall in Santiago in a decade, which has caused massive traffic disruptions and forced the postponing of several sporting events including some Copa Chile tournament games.

Temperatures have plunged below freezing point in Santiago, though it’s proven to be a good time for the kids. Children treated the snow like a rare treat and excitedly went outside to build snowmen and throw snowballs.

Santiago residents took to social media to share this phenomenon with the world. Many were delighted, but all were thoroughly surprised.

Snow, snow everywhere… (sorry for getting overly excited about this, but this is a rare sight in Santiago). pic.twitter.com/pExIoPcWFv — Juan Carlos Munoz (@astro_jcm) July 15, 2017