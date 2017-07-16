Experience Jasper Avenue showcases coming changes

The rejuvenation of downtown Edmonton continues, as the city takes steps to make Jasper Avenue a “main street”.

Saturday, the Imagine Jasper Avenue project entered the next stage of development by transitioning into Experience Jasper Avenue.

The temporary demonstration, which launched with music, patios, and business displays, is meant to show the public what the stretch of the avenue is capable of.

“We were engaging the public for the last two years with plans and speaking, but today they’ve been able to feel how the plan can transform the avenue,” project manager Satya Gadidasu said.

“They can see the benefits of the permanent construction, how they can utilize the space.”

The purpose of the Imagine Jasper Avenue project is to engage pedestrians and strike a balance between the community, the public, and businesses in the area.

As per the city’s Main Street guidelines, the avenue would ideally function as not just a link between destinations, but a destination itself.

“We allocated the bus lane space for the pedestrians to use for patios,” Gadidasu explained. “It reduces the crossing distance for pedestrians to cross the avenue, and creates opportunities for businesses.”

Construction on the section between 109th street and 115th street is expected to begin in 2019.

Until October 31st, the public can head down to Experience Jasper Avenue and see what the permanent changes will bring.