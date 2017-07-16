B.C. Lions spoil the party at Hamilton Tiger-Cats home opener

Travis Lulay came off the bench and threw a career high 436 yards and three touchdowns to lead the B.C. Lions over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 41-26 Saturday night.

The Ticats dropped to 0-3 with the loss, an upsetting defeat for the announced crowd of 24,135 fans who attended the team’s home opening game at Tim Hortons Field.

Lulay replaced fellow quarterback Jonathon Jennings after B.C.’s first play from scrimmage after Jennings suffered a suspected shoulder injury — when he was hit by Hamilton defensive tackle Davon Coleman.

Lulay threw touchdowns to Shaquille Johnson, Nick Moore and Brian Burnham and also ran for a one yard touchdown for the Lions, who are now 3-1.

Lulay ended the game 29-for-36, for 436 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions were made by Richard Leonard, who also had a fumble recovery for Hamilton.

Ticats backup QB Jeremiah Masoli opened the scoring 6:50 into the game when he plunged over the goal line for a one yard score.

Running back Ross Scheuerman put Hamilton ahead 13-6 early in the second quarter when he ran for a four yard TD, and Jalen Saunders scored his first CFL touchdown when he hauled in a 25 yard pass from Zach Collaros with 11:40 left to play in the game. Collaros completed 62 per cent of his passes (30-48) for 361 yards, one TD and one interception.

Hamilton plays next on Thursday night, when the 3-0 Edmonton Eskimos visit Steeltown.