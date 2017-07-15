Evacuations in Lake Country due to grass fire

Evacuations have begun in Lake Country because of a rapidly growing grass fire.

People are being asked to avoid the area so first responders can do their work.

The flames erupted shortly about four thirty this afternoon near Okanagan Centre Road and 14th Street on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

The blaze is burning on two hectares north of McKinley Landing.

The fire is threatening structures but it’s unclear how many.

B.C. Wildfire is supporting local firefighters with ground crews, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

So far it’s unclear what sparked the fire.