Hundreds gather to remember West Island teen hit by train

Friends and family members gathered Saturday to pay respects to 16-year-old Tristan Morrissette-Perkins.

On July 3, Morrissette-Perkins was hit by a train east of Cornwall.

The train was heading to Toronto and two people were with him.

One other person suffered minor injuries.

“Tristan was someone that you never forget,” Ron Deschamps, a teacher at John Rennie High School, said. “Tristan, he had a way of leaving a mark on you.”

The 16-year-old had just recently graduated John Rennie High School.

Some are feeling empty while others are still in disbelief.

“We’re young, we’re not really supposed to be thinking about something like that,” said Conor Tomalty, a friend of Tristan’s. “For something to happen to a guy like that, it’s not really fair.”

Hundreds gathered at the Rideau funeral home in the West Island to remember Morrissette-Perkins, who was a skilled hockey player.

“We could have a conversation out of nowhere about anything,” Tomalty said. “He was just such a fun, happy guy.”

In the evening, dozens attended a reception at John Rennie High School, with many unable to forget their fallen friend and family member.

“You keep on thinking about all the things he did in the class, the things he said, the contributions he made to the class,” Deschamps said.