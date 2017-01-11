Montreal man who killed Olympian Victor Davis granted bail in LaSalle manslaughter case

Glen Crossley, the driver convicted in the hit-and-run incident that killed Olympian Victor Davis in 1989, has been granted bail, set at $10,000.

He was charged with manslaughter after an incident in LaSalle in September.

Conditions of the 46-year-old’s release include not speaking to any witnesses, no alcohol or drugs and he cannot go to bars or restaurants.

He also has a curfew of 6 p.m., unless he is at work.

Crossley turned himself in to police Monday after learning authorities had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man, who suffered a head injury on Sept. 17, 2016 at a bar.

In 1989, Crossley struck Davis, who had recently retired from competitive swimming, with his car before fleeing the scene.

The 25-year-old died two days later of his injuries.

In February 1992, Crossley was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident and sentenced to 10 months in prison, ultimately serving four months.

“I always felt that he kind of got away with murder,” Davis’ best friend, Huntley Addie, told Global News.

Addie hopes Crossley gets a stiffer penalty this time around.

“I hope he gets help,” he said.

“What goes around, comes around, frankly. I hope he gets what he deserves.”

Crossley is expected back in court March 30.