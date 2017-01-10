Montreal man who killed Olympian Victor Davis faces manslaughter charge in LaSalle case

Glen Crossley, the driver convicted in the hit-and-run incident that killed Olympian Victor Davis, appeared in a Montreal courtroom via video conference Tuesday to face charges of manslaughter after an incident in LaSalle in September.

The 46-year-old turned himself in to police Monday after learning authorities had a warrant for his arrest in connection to the death of a 70-year-old man, who died after suffering a head injury on Sept. 17 at a bar.

In 1989, Davis had recently retired from competitive swimming and was out at a club in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue when he was struck by Crossley’s car; the driver then fled the scene.

The 25-year-old died two days later of his injuries.

In February 1992, Crossley was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident and sentenced to 10 months in prison, ultimately serving four months.

His bail hearing is set for Wednesday.