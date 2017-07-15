‘Trump, I love you,’ and ‘Putin Won’ greet president at U.S. Women’s Open

Dozens of President Donald Trump‘s supporters and critics waved flags and carted around banners near the New Jersey golf club where the president is staying during the U.S. Women’s Open.

Trump was greeted by cheers and applause from spectators at the golf course when he arrived Saturday. He waved from inside an enclosed viewing tent and gave a thumbs-up.

The crowds gathered near where there president has a residence at the golf club, which sits on more than 600 acres (243 hectares) of rolling hills.

Trump’s backers carried “Make America Great Again” flags and cheered things like “Hey, Trump, I love you!”

One protester’s sign read “America Lost Putin Won.”

The president’s arrival Friday created such a commotion that crowds were asked to keep it down at one point.

