Politics
July 15, 2017 4:25 pm

‘Trump, I love you,’ and ‘Putin Won’ greet president at U.S. Women’s Open

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump supporters, right, stand near an effigy made by a Trump protester in the back of a truck as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women's US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Bedminster, N.J.

AP Photo/Mel Evans
A A

Dozens of President Donald Trump‘s supporters and critics waved flags and carted around banners near the New Jersey golf club where the president is staying during the U.S. Women’s Open.

Trump was greeted by cheers and applause from spectators at the golf course when he arrived Saturday. He waved from inside an enclosed viewing tent and gave a thumbs-up.

READ MORE: Ex-soviet spy says he attended meeting with Trump Jr. at Russian lawyer’s request

The crowds gathered near where there president has a residence at the golf club, which sits on more than 600 acres (243 hectares) of rolling hills.

WATCH: Former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo denies any link to Russians

 

Trump’s backers carried “Make America Great Again” flags and cheered things like “Hey, Trump, I love you!”

READ MORE: Awkward handshakes aside, Trump and Macron forging diplomatic ties

One protester’s sign read “America Lost Putin Won.”

The president’s arrival Friday created such a commotion that crowds were asked to keep it down at one point.

PHOTO GALLERY: Trump at the U.S. Women’s Open

US Womens Open Golf Trump Protest

Protest signs are seen not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women’s US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Branchburg, N.J. Protests are expected throughout the weekend.

AP Photo/Mel Evans
US Womens Open Golf Trump Protest

Donald Trump supporters, right, stand near an effigy made by a Trump protester in the back of a truck as the two protesting groups met not far from Trump National golf course, where President Trump is attending the Women’s US Open tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Bedminster, N.J.

AP Photo/Mel Evans
US Womens Open Golf Trump Protest

Police officers stand near as groups of President Donald Trump supporters and protesters wave flags and signs at passing motorists during gatherings not far from Trump National golf course, where President Donald Trump is attending the Women’s US Open tournament.

AP Photo/Mel Evans
Trump US Womens Open Golf

President Donald Trump waves to spectators as he walks up to his viewing booth on the 15th green at the Trump National Golf Club during the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump news
Donald Trump US Womens Open
President Donald Trump
Trump Protests
U.S. Women's Open
U.S. Women's Open Trump
U.S. Women's Open Trump protests

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News