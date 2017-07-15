Tiger-Cats hope home opener brings first win of 2017

Still searching for their first win of the season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the B.C. Lions in their home opener on Saturday night.

0-2 Hamilton have lost each of their two games in 2017 by 17 points, a 32-15 defeat in Week one in Toronto and a 37-20 setback last week in Saskatchewan.

Hamilton has lost eight of their last nine games dating back to last season and hasn’t started a season 0-3 since 2014.

The Cats will have a new right tackle line up against the Leos as Southern Mississippi rookie Lamar Holmes replaces Jordan Swindle.

Linebacker Will Hill (suspended for abusing an official in Week three) will be replaced by rookie Keon Lyn.

The 2-1 Lions have won their last two contests, both against East Division opponents on the road.

Saturday night marks the first time in the Lions’ 64-year history that they will play three straight games versus Eastern opponents away from home.

Apart from opening night festivities, the Ticats will also honour longtime team physician Dr. David Levy for his 45 years of service to the club.

Dr. Levy recently stepped away from the club after he first started with the Ticats in 1972.