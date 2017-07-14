How Alberta’s Collector Car Appreciation Day started with a man named Albert

The provincial government has declared July 14 as Collector Car Appreciation Day—and it all started with a conversation between the minister of Service Alberta and a man named Albert.

“I was at the Dalhousie Show and Shine as the MLA for Calgary-Varsity and a gentleman approached me—Albert,” Stephanie McLean told Global News. “And Albert is a car collector and he said, ‘You know, the province has never recognized Collector Car Appreciation Day and this has been recognized in so many other provinces and I would love it to be recognized here.’

“And I said, ‘You know, this is something that my family is passionate about. I know that you guys put in tons of hours into restoring this beautiful heritage of Alberta.’”

Albert Ogusuku is a Calgary collector car hobbyist who is proud to share his passion with the community and excited to join British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in recognizing the hobby with a special day.

From Depression-era cars of the 1930s, to family farm trucks of the late 1940s, to muscle cars of the ‘60s, McLean said the government is giving thanks to the car hobbyists for preserving our heritage.

“It’s important because it recognizes the historical importance of cars—whether it’s a reminder of your teenage years, the first car you ever dreamed of owning—or how that community really gives back to charity—whether it’s MS or prostate cancer or children’s hospital—they give back to the community.

“They really are part of the fabric of Alberta.”

The province will be signing a declaration Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at A&W (80 Glendeer Circle S.E.) and the public is welcome to attend.

Quick facts on collector cars in the province from Service Alberta:

There are more than 3.5 million vehicles registered in Alberta