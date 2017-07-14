Canada
July 14, 2017 4:40 pm

Walmart Canada pulls onesie after criticism from Indigenous community

By Staff The Canadian Press

Walmart Canada pulled this onesie off shelves after it was criticized online.

@gindaanis/Twitter
A A

TORONTO — Walmart Canada says it is pulling a onesie off its shelves after receiving complaints that said the garment was offensive to Indigenous people.

The onesie had the phrase “I Still Live With My Parents” written on it with illustrations of teepees and an arrow.

Walmart Canada says the graphic on the item does not represent its beliefs and has no place in its stores.

Some people took to Twitter saying the garment was offensive because Indigenous children disproportionately go to foster care.

Others suggested it was insensitive given Canada’s history with residential schools.

Anika Malik, a spokeswoman for Walmart, says the company apologizes for any unintended offence.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
indigenous cultural appropriation
Walmart
Walmart Canada
walmart canada indigenous
walmart canada onesie
walmart clothing
walmart indigenous onesie
walmart onesie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News