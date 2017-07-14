Alberta’s Mark Ramsankar becomes new head of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation

The former president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) has a new job.

Mark Ramsankar has been named as the new head of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF).

“The support and encouragement I’ve received from Alberta teachers over the years has been tremendous,” Ramsankar said in a statement on Friday.

“I’m extremely grateful and look forward to serving them, along with their Canadian colleagues, in my new capacity.”

WATCH BELOW: ATA president speaks about changes impacting Grade 3 teachers in Alberta

Ramsankar replaces Heather Smith, who served as president from 2015 to 2017.

Ramsankar spent four years at the helm of the ATA and was also a vice-president of the CTF for five terms, chairing the organization’s advisory committee on aboriginal education.

The CTF represents over 232,000 teachers across Canada.