Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, July 14

TGIF! Happy Friday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 14.



Justin Trudeau in Rhode Island to talk trade relations with U.S. state governors

Mike Le Couteur, Global National Correspondent in Ottawa, gave us an update on Trudeau’s trip, and discussed its implications regarding the relationship between Canada and the U.S.



Mom of six kids has figured out a technique to get them to listen

Arti Patel, Online lifestyle journalist at Global News, talks about her latest piece regarding a mom’s technique to get her kids’ attention – and gives us some more tips!



Man faces manslaughter charge after running over man who, he says, was going to attack a woman with a knife

Joseph Neuberger, Toronto Criminal Lawyer, AM640 Legal Analyst, discussed the head-scratching legal case.



Friday Top-Three Panel

It’s Friday, which means it was time for our top-three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

This week’s panel focused on:

1. Omar Khadr and Trudeau’s comments: Spending $10 mil to save $30-$40 mil? Do you buy it? Will Canadians? Is that even the issue that should have decided this?

2. Missing and murdered indigenous inquiry: Is it falling apart? Can it be saved, and what needs to change? What are the implications for First Nations? For the government?

3. We all love Julie Payette – But do we need a governor general? Is it time for a break from the monarchy? Even Payette sidestepped the question…

Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association Sophie Nadeau, Media Expert and leader of Edelman’s Earned Media Team

Media Expert and leader of Edelman’s Earned Media Team Susana Mas, Freelance Parliamentary reporter who has worked for CTV, CBC and most recently



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.