Peterborough bodybuilder qualifies for national competition

Peterborough’s Kalli Sheppard, 22, will be centre-stage at the 2017 Figure, Fitness and Physique Canadian Nationals July 29th in Surrey B.C.

Sheppard started bodybuilding at 19.

“I was sitting around bored. I didn’t have a job. My mom works at the gym, so I was like ‘let’s go to the gym’. So we did and I fell in love.”

Sheppard trains every day. But she says her diet is the most important part of bodybuilding.

“It’s 90 per cent diet. I eat more than a grown male. Like 10 times more than him a day. I eat about 4-5 chicken breasts a day and lift super heavy.”

Sheppard will be competing in the figure category in B.C. She’s no stranger to competition and hopes to earn her pro card, which will allow her to compete for cash prizes.

“I’ve competed at a lot of shows. I’ve placed 1st or 2nd at each show. It got me to Nationals. If I win there, I can get my pro card.”