July 14, 2017 11:45 am

Lea Michele remembers Cory Monteith on 4th anniversary of his death

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

The late actor Cory Monteith and actress Lea Michele at the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
On the four-year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, Lea Michele tweeted an old photo of herself and the late actor.

The Calgary-born star died of a drug overdose in 2013 in Vancouver, B.C. at the age of 31.

“Hard to believe it’s been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more,” her tweet read. A black-and-white Polaroid photo of the couple was attached to the tweet.

Last April, Michele posted two photos to Instagram to show off some new tattoos.

One was a permanent reminder of Monteith, her former Glee co-star and boyfriend.

To honour him the Scream Queens star got a simple number five tattooed on the side of her rib cage.

She captioned the photo with: “And one more… for my Quarterback.. #5.”

And one more.. for my Quarterback.. #5 ❤️

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

The number five represents the football jersey digit Monteith’s Glee character wore as quarterback at McKinley High.

Michele and her Glee co-stars have an annual tradition of honouring the late Monteith — who was a fan favourite and beloved by the musical show’s crew — on the day of his death.

After meeting on the Glee set in 2009, Michele and Monteith started dating in 2012, a mere year before his death. The two were inseparable, travelling around the world together and even planning their future and a family.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz

