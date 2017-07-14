Lea Michele remembers Cory Monteith on 4th anniversary of his death
On the four-year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, Lea Michele tweeted an old photo of herself and the late actor.
The Calgary-born star died of a drug overdose in 2013 in Vancouver, B.C. at the age of 31.
“Hard to believe it’s been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more,” her tweet read. A black-and-white Polaroid photo of the couple was attached to the tweet.
Last April, Michele posted two photos to Instagram to show off some new tattoos.
One was a permanent reminder of Monteith, her former Glee co-star and boyfriend.
To honour him the Scream Queens star got a simple number five tattooed on the side of her rib cage.
She captioned the photo with: “And one more… for my Quarterback.. #5.”
The number five represents the football jersey digit Monteith’s Glee character wore as quarterback at McKinley High.
Michele and her Glee co-stars have an annual tradition of honouring the late Monteith — who was a fan favourite and beloved by the musical show’s crew — on the day of his death.
After meeting on the Glee set in 2009, Michele and Monteith started dating in 2012, a mere year before his death. The two were inseparable, travelling around the world together and even planning their future and a family.
—With files from Chris JancelewiczFollow @KatieScottNews
