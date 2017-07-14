Nova Scotia firefighters set to head to B.C. to help battle wildfires

Twenty firefighters are on their way to British Columbia to help in the ongoing effort to fight wildfires burning across the province.

The crew, as well as an on-site manager, are leaving Halifax early Tuesday morning.

According to a government release, the crew responded to a request from the embattled province for assistance.

About 188 wildfires were burning as of Thursday with thousands having been forced from their homes.

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which sees that all provinces will receive help should forest fires become too big to handle.

“A province doesn’t respond until they’re asked and we’ve been asked, so we’re responding,” said Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Bruce Nunn.

Fire crews are coming from DNR offices across the province, including Parrsboro, Sheet Harbour, Antigonish and Hants East.

Earlier this week, the province of New Brunswick said it was sending a 21-man crew to B.C.

Nunn added the Nova Scotia firefighters will be flying out to B.C. with crews from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and New Brunswick as well.

“Our provincial wildfire fighters are well trained and ready to help,” said DNR Minister Margaret Miller in a release. “They will be working in very difficult conditions so we offer them our best wishes for a safe return.”

The crew will be in the western province for two weeks.