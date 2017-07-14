COMMENTARY: What drives the anger about the Khadr settlement?

As outrage continues in some circles about the out-of-court settlement paid to Omar Khadr, it’s instructive to look at the similar payment that the Harper government made to Maher Arar in 2007.

To be sure, there are significant differences in how the two cases led to the unlawful detainment and treatment of Arar and Khadr, but there is one striking similarity that is indisputable.

Notwithstanding the accusations against both men, the Supreme Court and a judicial inquiry ruled that both Canadian citizens had their human rights violated by Canadian officials and because of that, both men had the right to seek compensation.

Based on that ruling, the Harper government paid Arar close to $11 million and issued a public apology, and while there was outrage from some about the payment, there was virtually no anger directed at the Harper government for settling and making the payment.

Fast forward to 2017, and many of the right-wing pundits, including Harper and some of his former cabinet members continue to vilify the government for doing the same thing on the Khadr file after a similar ruling from the Supreme Court.

It makes you wonder how much of the supposed outrage is fuelled by a sense of injustice and how much of it is just political opportunism?

