Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat Toronto Argonauts to get back into win column

WINNIPEG – Andrew Harris scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers past the Toronto Argonauts 33-25 at Investors Group Field on Thursday.

The Bombers struck first off the opening kickoff as Ryan Lankford returned a Lirim Hajrullahu boot 105 yards for a touchdown. It’s the first time Winnipeg has hauled the opening kickoff in for a major since 2000.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers place Ian Wild & Tristan Okpalaugo on 6-game injured list

Toronto jumped in front 10-7 late in the first quarter thanks to a 78-yard Martese Jackson punt return. Jackson finished the night with 339 total return yards off 11 carries. He carried another kick back 109 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter but the score was nullified by an illegal block.

Harris punched in a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter to bring the Bombers within two points at halftime. The Winnipegger posted his second major of the game in the third quarter, this time from two yards out, to give Winnipeg a 27-25 lead.

Bombers kicker Justin Medlock extended his field goal streak to a franchise-record 28 straight by splitting the uprights four times. Hajrullahu added six field goals for the Argonauts including one from 47 yards out.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols struggled in the first two quarters, completing just nine of his 20 pass attempts for 97 yards. Toronto’s Ricky Ray went 17-for-25 in the opening half for 243 yards and an interception.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce 2017 Hall of Fame inductees

During halftime, the Bombers honoured former quarterback Jack Jacobs by adding his name to the team’s Ring of Honour. Jacobs spent led Winnipeg to two Grey Cup appearances during the 1950s. In 1951, he became the first quarterback in professional football to throw for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season.

The attendance at Investors Group Field for Thursday’s game was 25,085.

The Bombers head to BC for their Week 5 match-up against the Lions on July 21. Toronto hosts the Ottawa Redblacks in its next game.