Hamilton will begin enforcing trespassing bylaws at Albion Falls

The City of Hamilton says it will begin to “aggressively and proactively” enforce trespassing bylaws at Albion Falls.

That means people who are caught in areas that are designated as “restricted” will face a $150 fine from Hamilton police and bylaw officers.

The city is also installing additional fencing and more warning signs at Albion Falls.

The move follows a number of incidents at the popular landmark near where the Linc and Red Hill come together on Hamilton Mountain.

A motion from Coun. Sam Merulla also asks for staff to report back on how many trespassing violations are recorded between now and the end of the summer.

“If problems persist elsewhere, we will consider expanding the program,” said Merulla, who added they will also consider “a significant increase” in the fine.

Staff is also proposing the installation of stairs and a viewing platform at the bottom of Albion Falls sometime in the future.

That project would take several years to complete and could potentially cost more than $1 million.