Alberta gives more than it gets from federal government: Fraser Institute

Alberta contributed more money to the federal purse than any other province in Canada from 2007 to 2015, and has received fewer dollars in return, according to a study released Thursday.

The study by the Fraser Institute — a conservative, free market policy think tank — found the province contributed $221.4 billion more in revenue than it received in federal transfer payments and other services in those years.

The report said that of the $158.3 billion paid out in equalization payments from 2008/09 to 2017/18, roughly $28.1 billion came from Alberta.

It said none of that money has flowed back into Alberta. And it said the province continues to make those payments despite its recent economic woes.

Equalization payments are intended to make it so that provinces can provide comparable services at reasonably comparable rates of taxation.

Provinces that have an easier time raising revenues will receive smaller equalization payments.

“It’s very clear that over a decade, Alberta disproportionately contributed to the economic success of the country and to federal finances,” said Ben Eisen, director of the Fraser Institute’s Alberta Prosperity Initiative, in a statement on Thursday.

The Fraser Institute report takes aim at the NDP government, blaming them for at least some of the province’s woes.

It claims tax hikes at the provincial and federal levels have hurt Alberta’s business advantage, making it more difficult to attract investment.

“Alberta has much work to do in order to begin helping itself and create the conditions for a strong sustained recovery,” the report reads.

The think tank is calling on Ottawa and the other provinces to help pull Alberta out of its current economic slump.

“Over the past decade, Alberta has been a place where Canadians from all parts of the country could go to build a more prosperous life,” said a statement from senior policy analyst Steve Lafleur.

In the midst of the oil boom, between 2004 and 2014, the report said Alberta created 32.5 per cent of all private sector jobs in the country, despite “having only 11.7 per cent of the country’s population.”

The Fraser Institute said other provinces benefited hugely from Alberta’s success during this time period.

Just two years ago, in 2015, the report said Albertans paid about 63 per cent more in federal tax dollars than other Canadians.

Without revenue from Alberta, the report claims Ottawa would have seen big deficits every year since 2009.

The federal deficit in 2015 would have been $23 billion, the report said.

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Fraser Institute said provinces should help Alberta by refusing to encourage protests against projects like the Energy East and Trans Mountain pipelines.