Man rescued after becoming lodged between two buildings in Moss Park

Rescue crews spent two hours on Tuesday night extricating a man who was stuck between two buildings in Moss Park.

Police received a 911 call late in the afternoon about a man trapped between two buildings at 123 Sherbourne St.

According to Toronto EMS, crews arrived to discover a man in his 30s wedged in an 20-centimetre space between the two buildings.

They believe he may have been stuck there for upwards of six hours, unable to move or free himself.

To dislodge the man, emergency response personnel worked from inside an adjacent building where they cut through three layers of brick wall.

Toronto EMS said that he was taken to hospital, and although experiencing soreness from having been immobilized for such a long period of time, he did not initially appear to be suffering from any serious injuries.

Sherbourne has been re-opened. Man rescued by @Toronto_Fire now going to hospital. #GO1244508 ^vk https://t.co/hPMfgODu00 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 12, 2017

It remains unclear how the man wound up in the position.