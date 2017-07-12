Canada
July 12, 2017 5:27 am

Bank of Canada to announce today possible interest rate hike

By Staff The Canadian Press

The head of Bank of Canada has dropped a number of hints over the past weeks that an interest rate hike is coming sooner rather than later.

A A

OTTAWA – The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its key interest rate target later today, and expectations are it will raise it for the first time in nearly seven years.

A majority of economists expect the central bank to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Bank of Canada expected to hike interest rate for 1st time in almost 7 years

Such a move would increase the costs of variable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other loans linked to the big bank prime rates.

The announcement comes following a series of data suggesting the economy started the year on a strong footing even as inflation has remained below the Bank of Canada’s target of two per cent.

INTEREST RATE HIKE: Most Canadians would struggle to pay just $130 more a month, survey shows

The central bank last raised its key interest rate target in September 2010.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada interest rate
Bank of Canada interest rate hike
Debt
Interest rate hike
interest rate increase
Interest Rates
mortgages

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News