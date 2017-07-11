Crime
July 11, 2017 3:01 pm
Updated: July 11, 2017 5:27 pm

Suspect arrested in Hamilton after shot fired outside Burlington Motel 6

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton Regional Police say a shot was fired in a motel parking lot in Burlington on July 11.

A A

Halton police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that happened outside Burlington‘s Motel 6 Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a single gunshot fired in the parking lot of the motel, located on North Service road, at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the shot was fired at two people in the car and the incident was likely a targeted attack.

The victim’s vehicle was later found at Mainway and Dillon Road.

Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody in Hamilton at around 4:30 p.m. The suspect’s name was not released.

There were no injuries and police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.​

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Crime
Burlington Motel 6
burlington ontario
Shooting in Burlington

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News