Suspect arrested in Hamilton after shot fired outside Burlington Motel 6

Halton police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting that happened outside Burlington‘s Motel 6 Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a single gunshot fired in the parking lot of the motel, located on North Service road, at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the shot was fired at two people in the car and the incident was likely a targeted attack.

The victim’s vehicle was later found at Mainway and Dillon Road.

Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody in Hamilton at around 4:30 p.m. The suspect’s name was not released.

There were no injuries and police say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.​