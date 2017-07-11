A Taste of Saskatchewan food festival kicks off in Kiwanis Park

The 22nd annual A Taste of Saskatchewan food festival is back this week at Kiwanis Park in Saskatoon.

The summer staple started Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. CT and is open until 9:30 p.m.

The six-day event features over 30 local restaurants and 55 bands and performers.

Back by popular demand is the Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Chef’s Series competition, which includes a mystery ingredient and some of the provinces best going head-to-head. As well, Meet a Farmer day is on Saturday at the Chef’s Series stage.

A Taste of Saskatchewan runs everyday until Sunday:

Tuesday, July 11: 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.