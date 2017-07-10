Delta Police resort to breaking car windows to save dogs in distress

Delta Police were forced to break the windows of two separate vehicles to rescue two dogs in distress Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Tsawwassen Mills mall parking lot between 1 and 1:30 p.m. in relation to two different situations, where pets were left in cars.

In both cases, the dogs were in distress because of the hot temperatures inside the parked cars.

Police said the temperatures were about 43 C, which compromised the safety and well-being of the dogs.

A Delta Police spokesperson said one of the dogs had been in the car for about one-and-a-half hours before being rescued.

Police and Delta Bylaw officers were on the scene.

Police broke the window of the cars to rescue the dogs and the owners of the pets are facing fines under Delta Bylaws and the Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) Animal Control Regulations.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind people that temperatures inside vehicles climb to levels far higher than outside and it only takes a few minutes for animals to be in distress.