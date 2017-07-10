Nearly 8 kilograms of cocaine seized in Tyndall Park drug bust

Winnipeg police seized 7.75 kilograms of cocaine during a drug bust in Tyndall Park on Friday.

Officers also seized 79 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of methamphetamine while carrying out the search warrant at a house on King Edward Street near Selkirk Avenue.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is worth almost $500,000 Const. Jay Murray said.

“The criminal underworld is probably hurting a little bit as a result of this seizure,” he said while showing off the drugs during a news conference on Monday.

“One sentence I’ll use is ‘hiding in plain sight,’” Murray answered when asked why some of the drugs were wrapped in children’s gift bags.

Nine people, five men and four women, were arrested and charged with drug-related offences. They have been released on a promise to appear in court.

“I call them mid-to-high level dealers,” Murray said. “You don’t often see a street dealer with this quantity of drugs.”

Officers also seized nine cellphones, packaging material and a digital scale.