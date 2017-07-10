Campaign aims to collect 3,000 pairs of underwear for Edmonton’s homeless

Homeless people in Edmonton may go months at a time without a new pair of underwear. As a way to help out, Bissell Centre has launched its annual Drop Your Gonch campaign.

The initiative, now in its fourth year, aims to collect 3,000 pairs of new underwear for men and women. Underwear is the least-donated clothing item at Bissell Centre, an organization dedicated to supporting those living in poverty in Edmonton.

“Underwear donations would have to double to meet the current need for people on the streets,” said Devin Komarniski, manager of marketing and communications at Bissell Centre.

Komarniski said the centre is critically low on underwear right now and 50 per cent of people are turned away without a fresh pair.

“People living on the streets may go months without a new pair of underwear, which creates discomfort and a lack of dignity as they struggle to get off the streets,” Komarniski explained.

And the hot temperatures don’t help. During last week’s heat warning, several Edmonton homeless agencies put out a plea for donations of underwear and socks. These items can get hot and sweaty very quickly and people often don’t have a place to wash their clothes.

Drop Your Gonch also aims to promote health and good hygiene as a way to boost the confidence of those transitioning out of homelessness.

Over the last three years of the Drop Your Gonch campaign, over 9,000 pairs of new underwear have been donated.

Drop Your Gonch runs from Monday until Saturday. Donations can be dropped off at any of the Bissell Centre sites across the city.

For more information on how and where to donate, visit Bissell Centre’s website.