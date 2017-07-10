Pointe-Claire Village revitalization project begins

Construction crews have started work to revitalize Pointe-Claire Village.

Cartier Ave is main gateway into historic #PointeClaire village. Rebuilding road is part of plans to revitalize district. pic.twitter.com/xoS49n0A0D — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 10, 2017

Workers are replacing water and sewage pipes on Cartier Avenue from Lakeshore Road to Highway 20.

Eventually, new sidewalks and bike lanes will be added as part of a longterm plan to beautify the historic neighbourhood.

New water pipes, sewage lines, bike lanes, sidewalks part of Cartier Ave construction. #PointeClaire pic.twitter.com/NACgNXDuI9 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 10, 2017

Some merchants say business has dropped in recent weeks and many who live in the area say they’re anxious to see the finished product.

#Construction on Cartier Ave in #PointeClaire makes it tough for people to get around and on businesses to sell. pic.twitter.com/1kDLaufyqt — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 10, 2017

Construction is expected to last until Oct. 30.