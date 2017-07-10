Pointe-Claire Village revitalization project begins
Construction crews have started work to revitalize Pointe-Claire Village.
Workers are replacing water and sewage pipes on Cartier Avenue from Lakeshore Road to Highway 20.
Eventually, new sidewalks and bike lanes will be added as part of a longterm plan to beautify the historic neighbourhood.
Some merchants say business has dropped in recent weeks and many who live in the area say they’re anxious to see the finished product.
Construction is expected to last until Oct. 30.
