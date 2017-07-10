Sports
Habs goalie Carey Price set to play in American Century Championship golf tournament

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Montreal Canadiens' goalie Carey Price is set to take part in the American Century Championship golf tournament, Monday, July 10, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press
Right after signing an eight-year contract extension that should see him stay with the Montreal Canadiens through the 2025-2026 season, goalie Carey Price is taking part in a charity golf tournament.

The netminder will be participating in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament taking place at the Edgewood Tahoe South in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Events begin on July 11 with the first round of play beginning July 14.

Players can win prize money, depending on their ranking.

First place will win $125,000, while fifth place will take in $20,000.

Several sports celebrities will be taking part in the tournament including Stephen Curry, Charles Barkley and Aaron Rodgers.

Over the years, the tournament has supported numerous foundations and funds.

This year, the tournament will support the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

