Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project starts blitz build of 25 homes in Manitoba

The first ‘blitz build’ day of the 34th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project kicked off Monday morning in Winnipeg.

Across the country, 150 affordable homes are being built as part of Habitat for Humanity and the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, including 25 right here in Manitoba.

Global News was live with HGTV’s Scott MacGillvray Monday as the walls were raised and construction got underway at the 210 Lyle Street work site in Winnipeg.

President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be focusing their efforts in Winnipeg and Edmonton, where 75 homes are being erected.

The President and First Lady will be arriving and helping out at the Winnipeg work site Thursday morning and staying until Friday.

The 34th annual Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project will see the total number of habitat homes built in Manitoba boosted to 372.

The first Canadian Habitat for Humanity affiliate was set up in Winnipeg in 1987.

Global News will be live at the work site on Thursday and Friday.