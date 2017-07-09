World
July 9, 2017 10:40 pm
Updated: July 9, 2017 11:05 pm

Peru bus crash leaves 8 dead, 36 injured including Canadian: reports

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: WARNING: Video content contains graphic images not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. At least eight people were killed and another 36 were injured after a tourist bus flipped on its side in Peru.

At least eight people were killed and more than 36 injured in Peru on Sunday (July 9) after a tourist bus crashed near the capital of Lima, officials reported.

According to media, the double-decker bus was coming traveling from the popular tourist site of San Cristobal when it flipped on its side. Authorities are still determining the identity of the victims but media reports claim many children to be amongst the victims.

Some local sources have reported a Chilean and a Canadian national as having been injured in the crash, but officials are yet to confirm if foreigners were on board.

Bus accidents in Peru are commonplace, with high altitudes and deep ravines covering much of the South American country.

© 2017 Reuters

