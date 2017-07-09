Peru bus crash leaves 8 dead, 36 injured including Canadian: reports

At least eight people were killed and more than 36 injured in Peru on Sunday (July 9) after a tourist bus crashed near the capital of Lima, officials reported.

According to media, the double-decker bus was coming traveling from the popular tourist site of San Cristobal when it flipped on its side. Authorities are still determining the identity of the victims but media reports claim many children to be amongst the victims.

Some local sources have reported a Chilean and a Canadian national as having been injured in the crash, but officials are yet to confirm if foreigners were on board.

Bus accidents in Peru are commonplace, with high altitudes and deep ravines covering much of the South American country.