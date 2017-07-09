B.C. wildfire evacuees celebrate 50th wedding anniversary in Williams Lake Walmart parking lot

Margaret and Frank Douglas’ 50th wedding anniversary celebration didn’t quite go as planned.

The couple spent their golden anniversary in the parking lot of a Walmart in Williams Lake after a wildfire forced them from their home in 108 Mile House.

“We’re together and we’re OK and that’s the main thing,” Margaret said.

On Friday, an evacuation alert was issued and the couple packed up their items, some food and their three dogs into a trailer and drove to Williams Lake.

After checking in at the local evacuation centre, they eventually made their way to the Walmart parking lot.

They met with some friends in the parking lot and capped off their special day with some burgers and a little champagne.

“We popped [the bottle] and we sat there and we toasted,” she said.

Margaret said she’s not sure when they’ll be able to return home.

“It’s a little nerve-racking but we’ll get through it,” she said.