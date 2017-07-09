Tiger-Cats remain winless after 37-20 loss to Roughriders

Kevin Glenn threw for 380 yards and two touchdownss, and ran for two more, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-20 on Saturday for their first win of the season.

Hamilton came off their bye week and dropped to 0-2 and is one of only two winless teams in the CFL this season. 0-2-1 Ottawa is the other. After Saskatchewan opened their season with losses to Montreal and Winnipeg, the Riders improved to 1-2.

Glenn, who played for Hamilton from 2011 to 2013 ran for a six yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Roughriders a 9-7. After the teams traded field goals, Glenn tossed a 14-yard major to Bakari Grant that gave Saskatchewan a 19-10 lead heading into halftime.

Grant, another former Ticat, made six receptions for 72 yards. Teammate Namaan Roosevelt recorded 10 catches for 167 yards but was held out of the endzone.

The lone highlight for Hamilton in the first half came from defensive back Justin Rogers, who returned an interception 110 yards for a touchdown. It was the third longest in Ticats history. Lewis Porter holds the record for the Cats with a 119 yard interception return for a touchdown in 1973.

The Riders added to their lead with their first possession of the third quarter. Glenn threw an eight-yard touchdown strike to Duron Carter to push the lead to 26-10.

Zach Collaros, who went 19 of 34 for 189 yards and a TD, and the Hamilton offence wasn’t nearly as efficient. The touchdown drought for the Tiger-Cats’ offence nearly reached seven consecutive quarters to start the season before Collaros threw a 13-yard major to Junior Collins.

Ticats linebacker Will Hill was ejected from the game for abusing an official in the third quarter after he grabbed the collar of the official’s jersey during an argument. Return man Brandon Banks was also given a penalty, one of 15 on the night totalling 187 yards, for running from the sideline on to the field to aid a teammate and bumping an official.

Starting in place of running back C.J. Gable, Ross Sheuerman ran the ball just five times for 19 yards and had four receptions for 29 yards.

The Tiger-Cats return to Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, July 15 for their home opener against the B.C. Lions.