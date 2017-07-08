‘You Can Breastfeed Here’ campaign launched in Edmonton

A campaign supporting women to comfortably breastfeed in public spaces was launched in Edmonton on Saturday.

The “Yes, You Can Breastfeed Here” campaign was spearheaded by the Breastfeeding Action Committee of Edmonton.

A billboard on Calgary Trail and 76 Avenue was unveiled Saturday morning, which features women breastfeeding their children at a public pool, as part of an educational campaign for the public and also those who operate public facilities and manage public spaces.

“Breastfeeding is a right, and women should not be asked to move or cover, and if they are, or harassed in that way, [that’s] actually a violation of their human rights,” committee member Jodine Chase said.

Chase said it’s important that Edmontonians know the city supports women who breastfeed in public.

“Edmonton has become really well known for supporting families to breastfeed,” she said.

“We have a great policy that’s written on the city’s website, but what we were finding is that every year we were still getting a couple families that would contact us and say, ‘We were at this pool and somebody told us we couldn’t breastfeed there.'”

The City of Edmonton has a policy that allows women to breastfeed at all city recreation facilities, and states that, “Women may breastfeed where they feel most comfortable.” Staff will also assist mothers who wish to find a private space to breastfeed.

The campaign was made possible by an education grant from the Alberta Human Rights Commission.